A woman who died after being found alongside two children with serious injuries was a nurse at the local hospital, police have confirmed.

Anju Asok, 35, died at the scene in Petherton Court in Kettering, Northamptonshire on Thursday morning, and the two children - a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl - were found with serious injuries and later died.

Police said formal identification had not yet taken place but named Ms Asok, a staff nurse at Kettering General Hospital, and the two children as Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four.

A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder over the deaths remains in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

On Friday morning, flowers and toys were left in tribute near the block of flats.

Det Insp Simon Barnes said: “We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths.

“Forensic post-mortem examinations will be taking place today and tomorrow, and our Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to be on patrol in the Petherton Court area today to offer reassurance to local residents.

Flowers were left near the police cordon on Friday morning. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"While we continue to process the scene of these murders, local residents will see an increased police presence and I am grateful for the support of the local community.

“We remain committed in seeking justice for Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, and although we are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths, I would still encourage anyone with any information to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The community in the area has reacted in shock, with nearby business owners telling ITV News Anglia to hear the news had been "heart-breaking".

Kettering General Hospital chief executive Deborah Needham said: “Yesterday we received the extremely upsetting news that one of our colleagues had died in circumstances being investigated by Northamptonshire Police.

“Anju Asok was an internationally trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and predominantly worked on Barnwell B - one of our orthopaedic wards.

“She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues.

“All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss.”

The hospital was offering appropriate professional support to her colleagues, she added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know