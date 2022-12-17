Sam Ryder says Christmas has come early after his debut album – There’s Nothing But Space, Man! – topped the UK charts.

The 33-year-old singer finally clinched the top spot after peaking at number two in the Official Singles Chart with his song Space Man earlier in this year.

It's become the first debut album by a British male solo artist to reach number one in more than three years.

Ryder told the Official Charts Company: "It looks like Christmas came early, because we achieved a number one record together.

"Thank you all so much. If you knew the amount of people who’ve worked so hard on this, it’d blow your mind. This is pure collaboration.

"It couldn’t have been done without so many fabulous, amazing, optimistic legends.

"I love you, peace."

Sam Ryder performed at the Queen's Jubilee concert after his Eurovision success. Credit: PA Images

The album’s success rounds off a mammoth year of success for the Essex singer, who rose to fame as the British hopeful in Eurovision - missing out on the top spot to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

More than eight million people in the UK tuned in to watch.

Before this, he rose to prominence during lockdown with his performances on TikTok where he now has 14 million followers.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia on Wednesday he said it had been a year he will never forget.

"It's hard to pick a highlight but I know that's a really boring answer - so I'm going to try and give you something," he said.

"The Jubilee. It transcends any moment or artist walking on that stage. It's way bigger than that. It was about the mood across the UK and the world.

"When you were standing on that stage you noticed the togetherness and the unity. In a world that pulls us apart wherever it can, we have to treasure those moments.

"For that reason, the Jubilee is something I will never forget. I remember everything about it - even the smell of the air."

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: