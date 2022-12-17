Three teenagers who went on a crime spree robbing delivery drivers of their mopeds at knifepoint have been jailed.

Tyler Eastabrook, 19, Harvey Carr, 18, and Weston Haylock, 18, stole five mopeds over two evenings before police tracked them down and gave chase.

The gang forced the delivery drivers off their mopeds, stabbing one in the thigh, before joyriding round the city on the stolen machines.

They were captured on camera laughing as they sped along roads and pavements.

Text messages found on Carr’s mobile phone read “U should go to town somewhere g”, “There’s guys on delivery peds all the time - jus boot them off”, “Or rob a taxi driver or suttin”.

Their first victim was a Domino’s delivery driver in Viersen Platz in Peterborough on the evening of 8 January.

The victim was about to leave the Bridge Street store to make a delivery when Eastabrook and Haylock, both wearing balaclavas, blocked his path and put a knife to his chest before forcing him off the moped and getting on themselves.

They rode a short distance to pick Carr up and drove round the city for a couple of hours before eventually abandoning the bike in West Town Park and setting it on fire.

The gang set the first moped on fire Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The following evening the trio targeted a further four delivery drivers in the space of an hour-and-a-half, stabbing one of their victims in the leg with a large kitchen knife in order to steal his moped.

Police deployed a helicopter, traffic officers and firearms units to hunt the trio down.

They were spotted by the helicopter leaving a fuel station in Bretton Gate, heading back towards the city centre.

Knowing police were tracking them, the three went off-road, riding on footpaths between houses before trying to hide under a railway bridge near Thorpe Road.

The trio split up, with Haylock on foot and Carr and Eastabrook still riding the stolen mopeds and being pursued by police.

Tyler Eastabrook, 19, Harvey Carr, 18, and Weston Haylock, 18, were all jailed for the crime spree Credit: Cambs Police

Carr abandoned a stolen moped near his house in Angus Court, running home and changing his clothing before police arrived to arrest him.

A short while later, Haylock walked up to the front of Carr’s home, unaware police were inside, and was also arrested.

Eastabrook continued to ride dangerously through town, before dumping the moped in the River Nene.

He was discovered hiding in Carr's loft the next morning and arrested.

Several videos recovered from their mobile phones showed the group riding the stolen mopeds through Peterborough as they tried to evade police.

The trio appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday for sentencing after previously admitting conspiracy to commit robbery.

Eastabrook, of no fixed address, was jailed for six-and-a-half years, while Carr, of Angus Court, West Town, was jailed for three years and two months, and Haylock, of High Street, Fletton, jailed for two years and 10 months.

Eastabrook was seen laughing as he rode around Peterborough on the stolen moped without a helmet Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det Con Hannah Connolly, who investigated, said: “These were premeditated, planned attacks by this group who set out that night to target delivery drivers, all for what appeared to be a bit of ‘fun’ – flaunting their crimes on social media and showing no remorse.

“Understandably, these were frightening ordeals for all involved, which will no doubt have a lasting effect on them not only in their personal lives but their professional lives as delivery drivers.

“I hope [the] sentencing provides some reassurance that we will do all we can to pursue criminals and put them before the courts.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know