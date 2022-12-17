A teenager has been locked up for running a phone-selling scam on Facebook which saw multiple victims robbed and threatened with violence.

Jamal Alfred, 18, of Barkers Croft, Greenleys, in Milton Keynes, created fake adverts on the social media site advertising phones.

But when the victims turned up to collect the phones they were threatened and their money was stolen by accomplices of Alfred.

Alfred pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to to four years’ detention in a young offender institution.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard the offences took place between 1 April and 31 July this year.

Det Con Yvette Wray said: “Due to Alfred’s actions of setting up these adverts and instructing others to rob them, the victims of this case have lost a large amount of money that they have worked hard for.

“They had to endure a horrible situation where violence was used against them with weapons, all so that he could gain some money for himself.

"There were multiple victims to his crimes who are still processing the ordeal that they went through."