A killer who kicked a homeless man to death because of his Polish nationality has been sentenced to serve at least 27 years behind bars.

In the early hours of June 16 last year, 44-year-old Robert Jadecki, who was homeless, was sleeping in Hester Street, Northampton, when Grant Harding launched a violent and unprovoked attack on him.

During the attack, Harding punched, kicked and stamped on Mr Jadecki while shouting abuse at him.

Harding was then chased and detained by a member of the public.

Emergency services were called and Harding was arrested and MrJadecki was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died later that evening.

Following a trial at Northampton Crown Court in August, Harding was found guilty of murder.

On Friday he was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 27 years.

In her remarks, Judge Lucking confirmed that the sentence reflected the fact that the attack was racially motivated because Mr Jadecki was Polish.

Det Sgt Robert Gray said: “Robert Jadecki was a mild-mannered man who was well thought of in the local community as well as by the Hope Centre.

"He was assaulted by Grant Harding in a vicious and unprovoked attack so I am really pleased that Harding has been handed this lengthy prison sentence as a result.

“Being homeless does not make Robert’s death any less important than anyone else’s, and again, we really want to highlight this point.

"Hester Street was Robert’s home, and he was savagely beaten to death in his sleeping bag.

"He didn’t deserve to die, and I am pleased that we have been able to give him the justice he deserves.”

