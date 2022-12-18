Frankie Dettori has announced he will retire from the saddle at the end of next season.

The 52-year-old made the announcement about ending his illustrious career on ITV Racing.

He said: "Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey. I will break the news now. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day to tell the racing world that it is going to be my finale next year."

Among his many career highlights was his 'Magnificent Seven' at Ascot - winning all seven races at mind-bogglingly huge odds.

Frankie Dettori's trademark victory leap Credit: PA Images

Among his classic wins were the Derby twice, 2000 Guineas three times and 1000 Guineas on five occassions.

Dettori said he will officially bow out at next year's Breeders' Cup meeting at Santa Anita in November.

He said: "The plan is I am riding Boxing Day in Santa Anita and I'm planning to spend 10 weeks in California.

"I should make my way back via Dubai and Saudi and I guess start my (British) season in Newmarket.

"I will be riding right through, obviously it will be my last Guineas, my last Derby, my last Royal Ascot so on and so forth and then will probably finish (in Britain) at either Champions Day at Ascot or at Newmarket."

Tributes poured in from across the sport. Legendary trainer Luca Cumani said: "It is sad. We all knew this day would come, but it is sad to know it is now - especially as he is riding in such a beautiful way still.

"You just take it for granted that a talent like his would be around forever, but unfortunately it is not to be and he goes out on his own choosing. So it is sad, but I am glad for him that he has been able to make his own decision.

"We've had some fantastic times together and it's sad because it is an end of an era, but it is an era which he has filled with his presence and with great skill."

Luca Cumani on Dettori: "He's one of the greatest jockeys that ever lived." Credit: PA Images

Dettori insists the decision to call it a day is not one he has taken lightly: "My heart wants to carry on riding, but I have had to use my brain and I've just turned 52 and next year I'll be 53.

"I want to be competitive enough to do my owners and my horses justice next year and I think I'm still in that bracket of being good. It was difficult, but it is the right time.

"I spoke to my dad at length. My dad stopped at 51, he is very supporting andI also had to speak to my wife and children who are delighted because they havebarely seen me for 35 years!"

The Queen and John Warren inspect horse Reach For The Moon with jockey Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot in 2021 Credit: PA

"Look at Ronaldo, one day he was playing and he's on the bench the next. I don't want to end up like that and end up where I'm struggling to get rides in the big races. At the moment I still have good horses to ride and I want to finish like that."

