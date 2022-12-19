Cat and kittens covered in glitter glue found dumped in crates in Suffolk field

An animal charity has blamed the cost of living crisis as the reason why nine cats were dumped in the middle of a field.

The eight kittens and their mother were found by a passer by late last month in crates in Bramfield, near Leiston in Suffolk.

The RSPCA say they think concerns over the costs of caring for the animals might have been behind the creatures being abandoned. The overnight temperature on the day they were found had dropped to around 3 degrees.

The animals, who wall underweight, covered in fleas and glitter glue, are now being cared for by the RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch in Ashwellthorpe near Norwich.

Reindeer gains: The RSPCA branch in Ashwellthorpe are looking after nine cats and they've been named after Santa's reindeer Credit: RSPCA

Chloe Shorten, head of animal welfare for the RSPCA branch which runs as an independent charity, said: “We understand it’s a difficult and scary time for many people due to the cost of living crisis and unfortunately rescue centres are inundated so we are having to prioritise the most needy to come into our care.

“We can help in other ways however such as with welfare vouchers, food bank parcels or education.”

The charity has a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year, with a 13% rise in neglect incidents being dealt with by teams.

The cat and her kittens have been named after Santa’s reindeer and the charity is hoping to find them new homes soon.