Heartbreaking final video shows Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, playing in the snow.

A video of two children who were killed alongside their mother shows them playing in the snow just days before their deaths.

Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, were found seriously injured in a flat in Kettering in Northamptonshire on Thursday alongside their mother, 35-year-old Anju Asok.

Ms Asok, who worked as a health nurse at Kettering General Hospital, died at the scene and the two children died in hospital a short time later.

Forensic post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary determined all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

In a video released by Ms Asok's father Ashokan Arackal - Jeeva and Janvi can be seen playing in the snow.

In the footage, the children are wrapped up in coats and wearing bobble hats enjoying the snow.

The video is believed to have been taken just days before the two were killed.

Mr Arackal, who lives in the Indian state of Kerala, told reporters Ms Asok had only moved to the UK in April.

Anju Asok died at the scene on Thursday.

Speaking in his native tongue of Malayalam, Mr Arackal paid tribute to his daughter saying he was proud of her, and that it was he who had encouraged to become a nurse.

He said: "Despite my poor background I made her to study nursing so she can stand on her own feet."

Mr Arackal also said he had been concerned about his daughter and how she was coping in the UK.

On Saturday, Northamptonshire Police charged 52-year-old Saju Chelavalel with three counts of murder.

He appeared at Wellingborough Magistrate's Court on Monday and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday morning (21 December).

