A son who threatened to kill his mother if she did not hand over £4 has been jailed for three years.

Filip Stula kicked off after his 59-year-old mum told him he could not stay at her home in Warboys, near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, if he was drinking alcohol.

The 37-year-old pushed her to the ground and hit her over the head during the attack on 11 September this year.

He then demanded the £4 and threatened her, before throwing things on the floor and damaging his mother's laptop.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Stula pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage and robbery. He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Det Con Steve Surtees, of Cambridgeshire Police, said domestic abuse was not just about couples.

"It's often assumed domestic abuse occurs between partners... but, as this case demonstrates, it can happen in any type of relationship," he said.

