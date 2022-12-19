The family of a mother who died after being hit by a motorcycle while she was walking her dog have said she "shone with life and kindness".

Lucy Machin, 55, from Norwich, was walking her dog Rosie when she was hit by a blue/white motorcycle, a Yamaha 125, on 17 November.

Officers were called to Colman Road on the A140 near to the junction with South Park Avenue at around 7.19am.

Emergency services attended and Ms Machin was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

She died on Saturday 19 November.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, and the dog was unharmed.

Her husband Rob and her 16-year-old son Joe, said: "We were lucky enough to have Lucy in our lives for these past 23 years.

"Lucy fought Rheumatoid Arthritis for much of her adult life and yet she always shone with life and kindness.

"She gave so much, through her work with the Samaritans, Cancer Research and more recently as a counsellor.

"We feel blessed to have shared so much precious time with Lucy.

"She is so missed by her family, her friends in Great Yarmouth, London and Norwich and the people she reached out to help.

"Lucy will stay with us all. We will miss her, we will always love her and we know she will be warm, floating above us and helping us to move on."

Norfolk Police has launched an investigation into the collision.

They are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.