An Asda worker and her forklift truck driver partner are finally planning their wedding after winning £1 million on the lottery - following a 15-year engagement.

Ellie Land, 41, and Karl Ward, 43, from Norwich, have been together for a total of 20 years, and have two children, a 12-year-old son and a daughter aged six.

They scooped £1 million on the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker after Miss Land bought a winning ticket at the Asda store where she works in Drayton High Road in Norwich.

Mr Ward said: "We've been putting off getting married purely for the funds and to spend it on children and life.

"But now we've got the money we're happy to get married at long last."

Miss Land said: "We had popped into Asda on the way home from visiting friends to grab some bread and milk.

"I don't always play, just on a whim, so when my colleague wished me luck, I laughed and said 'if I win something I'll treat you'.

"Little did I think then that we'd win £1 million, I'll certainly be going back with a little something for her."

Karl Ward and Ellie Land say they currently have no plans to stop working Credit: Camelot

The couple discovered the win on Sunday when she checked her ticket using the National Lottery app and received a message congratulating her for a £1 million win.

Mr Ward said: "It was a crazy moment, we just laughed and then sat in stunned silence.

"We realised the claim line was closed, so agreed Ellie would call first thing in the morning and then enjoyed a sleepless night, repeatedly saying to one another 'is this real?'

"In the morning Ellie was worried about being late for work, I bet the lady at Camelot who took the call couldn't believe how quickly she rattled through the details so she could get into work by 9.30am."

The couple say they planning their first holiday abroad now with a trip to Disneyland. Credit: Camelot

Alongside their wedding, they are also looking for a new house locally, ideally a bungalow after two decades of renting.

Miss Land said: "The wedding and a forever home are top of our list but the children also have a few requests.

"Our son is looking forward to receiving a PS5, just as soon as we can find one, while our daughter loves Disney so I think we will enjoy our first holiday abroad with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland."

And it seems they have no plans to stop working.

"I enjoy my job, I've been there for as long as I have known Karl, so I won't be giving it up, although I will say keeping this a secret has been pretty challenging," said Miss Land.

"Many people have asked if Karl would leap at the chance to stop working - he's been on night shift for six years - but he feels the same.

"But thinking about it, perhaps we will take some time off here and there to go to France, or even further afield."

