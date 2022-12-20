A striking student nurse, who has only been in the job for two years, says he fears he may not be able to afford to stay in the profession.

Will Harbour who works in a minor injury unit, joined colleagues on the picket line outside Doddington Hospital in March in Cambridgeshire.

"It's just so unsafe at the moment" he told ITV News Anglia.

"There are not enough nurses in the trust. I am genuinely worried about the NHS and my career and I am only just starting.

Will Harbour is a student nurse in Cambridgeshire and believes the NHS is "unsafe." Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I have been a student nurse for two years and already I don't see it being feasible to remain.

"Me and my partner who is a nurse have been looking at saving for a house and we have been told by a financial advisor it's just not feasible, it's not something we will ever be able to do, we can't afford it at this rate, which is devastating.''

Nurses walked out last week for the first time in the 106-year-old history of the Royal College of Nursing, in a dispute over pay, conditions and patient safety.

The RCN says members are striking with a heavy heart but that nurses could go on further strikes in January if the government does not change its approach to a row over pay.

Nurses striking for a second time outside Addenbrooke's Hospital Credit: ITV News Anglia

What pay increase are striking nurses asking for?

The RCN has been calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation, though it has indicated it would accept a lower offer.

When it submitted the 5% figure to the independent pay review body (PRB) in March, inflation was running at 7.5%.

But inflation has since soared, with RPI standing at 14.2% in September.

The government has implemented the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which gave nurses a rise of about 4.75%, with a guaranteed minimum of £1,400.

A picket line in Kettering as the RCN warns there could be further strikes in January Credit: ITV News Anglia

''The NHS is broken, it's in crisis, there is no staffing, there is a shortage of nurses, no support, people can't survive, they have to work overtime to put food on the table." said Kailash Ludhor, RCN rep from the picket line in Doddington.

"This is a long-going problem and is the last resort. The NHS is broken, we can't carry on like that"

But Health Secretary Steve Barclay says he does want to address the problem.

"We are keen to talk. We are engaging with the trade unions.

"On pay we have an independent process and we have accepted that in full, which comes on top of the extra privatising.

"There are a range of things that impact on staff and moral part of that is getting the right services to patients we are investing in that, part of it is looking at the estate, the tech and the many other things alongside pay."

It came a day before some ambulance workers including paramedics, control room workers and technicians walk out on Wednesday in parts of England and Wales, including the East Midlands.

