A newborn baby found dead at a recycling centre has been named Gabriel by medical staff as police continue to try to work out what happened to him.

Officer have narrowed down the area that the baby boy may have come from before his discovery at the site at Ely Road, Waterbeach, on 29 November, just before the start of advent.

Detectives said enquiries with recycling centre staff had revealed it was likely the baby may have come from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough or its surrounding villages of March, Whittlesey and Melbourn, or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.

A post-mortem examination carried out earlier this month failed to establish how the baby died.

Det Ch Supt John Massey said officers were still trying to locate the baby's mother but had made some breakthroughs in the investigation.

“It is important to note that we have now obtained the baby boy’s DNA, so we can compare this to any name that is put forward for a parent," he said.

“We are particularly touched by the gesture of medical staff naming him Gabriel, given the start of advent, while we work together to try to identify him and his family.

“We are still keeping an open mind as to what has happened and are exploring every potential avenue, but if anyone has any information we would strongly urge them to contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information is urged to pass it to the force online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

