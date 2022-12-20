Two men found living in a former toy shop that had been converted into a cannabis factory have been jailed.

Robertas Cela, 36 and Fjoraldo Hazizi, 27, were arrested on 19 October after police searched the former Toys and Prams shop in Hill Street, Wisbech.

They found a total of 755 cannabis plants in the three-storey building with the potential to produce a yield of up to £634,200.

A black air pistol was also found at the property.

Cela and Hazizi were found on the first floor, with one living in a converted room with a bathroom and one sleeping in the corridor.

In interview, Cela told officers he was offered work to water the cannabis plants for £300 a month, while Hazizi said he was offered up to £8,000.

Fjoraldo Hazizi (left) and Robertas Cela (right) Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Both men admitted producing cannabis and were each sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

PC Matt Smart said: “This successful warrant allowed us to seize a large amount of cannabis and stop it from being sold on the streets.

"We rely on people in our communities being our eyes and ears because we can’t be everywhere.

"If something doesn’t seem quite right it more than likely isn’t, so please report it to us.

"We would urge people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked-out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and a distinctive ‘humming’ noise from fans and ventilation.”

