Watch the lemurs get stuck into their Christmas treat - video from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Getting the perfect Christmas gift can be tricky, but what do you buy for the ring-tailed lemur who has everything?

The answer, apparently is sweetcorn - at least according to the troop who reside at Whipsnade Zoo.

The primates were given festive stockings - stuffed with vegetable treats - in their home at the UK’s largest zoo.

Nom nom - Festive fun at Whipsnade Zoo Credit: ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Whereas humans might like the odd mince pie or chocolate-covered Brazil nuts, sweetcorn is among the lemur's favourite treats.

Team leader Hayley Jakeman said: “As well as bit of festive fun, activities like this engage their natural instincts to sniff-out and explore new objects. Groups of ring-tailed lemurs are very hierarchical.

