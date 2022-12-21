Christmas comes to Whipsnade Zoo as ring-tailed lemurs get stuffed stockings as festive treat
Watch the lemurs get stuck into their Christmas treat - video from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo
Getting the perfect Christmas gift can be tricky, but what do you buy for the ring-tailed lemur who has everything?
The answer, apparently is sweetcorn - at least according to the troop who reside at Whipsnade Zoo.
The primates were given festive stockings - stuffed with vegetable treats - in their home at the UK’s largest zoo.
Whereas humans might like the odd mince pie or chocolate-covered Brazil nuts, sweetcorn is among the lemur's favourite treats.
Team leader Hayley Jakeman said: “As well as bit of festive fun, activities like this engage their natural instincts to sniff-out and explore new objects. Groups of ring-tailed lemurs are very hierarchical.
For a behind-the-scenes look at how zookeepers at Whipsnade and London Zoo get ready for Christmas, tune in to Channel 4’s festive special London Zoo at Christmas – airing at 8pm on Friday 23 December.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know