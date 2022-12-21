A “cowardly” burglar who attacked an elderly man in an assisted living complex, leaving him with a broken nose, broken ribs and bruised lungs, has been jailed for six years.

Gary Jackson, 32, turned up at the building in Eastfield in Peterborough at 11.30pm on 8 Marc and buzzed the communal door, claiming he had forgotten his key.

He then headed to the flat belonging to his 81-year-old victim, who was listening to the radio as he got ready for bed.

When the man challenged him and asked him to leave, Jackson attacked, pushing the man over and into a coffee table.

Jackson then kicked and punched the man, demanding the PIN codes for his cards.

Neighbouring residents heard banging and called 999.

As officers arrived, Jackson fled with the victim’s bank cards, bus pass and a key fob to the premises.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was treated for a broken nose, four broken ribs, and bruising to both lungs and remained there for two weeks.

Jackson was identified from CCTV footage and arrested at his home in Ash Court, Peterborough.

Jackson, also known as David Water, was found guilty on Friday of burglary with intent to steal and grievous bodily harm, following a four-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Det Con Stefan Karanja, who investigated, said: “Jackson is a cowardly and dangerous man who targeted vulnerable people who were unable to protect themselves.

“I’d like to thank the residents who took part in the investigation and court trial, and I am glad the jury saw Jackson for his true self and that he will now spend years in prison.”

