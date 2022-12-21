A man accused killing his NHS nurse wife and their two children has appeared at crown court.

Saju Chelavalel is charged with the murders of Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, at his home in Petherton Court, Kettering, on 15 December.

Forensic post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary found they had died as a result of asphyxiation.

The defendant, 52, was remanded back into custody after appearing at Northampton Crown and County Court on Wednesday via video-link wearing grey prison-issue clothes.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place at the same court on 24 March 2023.

Emergency services were called to Petherton Court at around 11.15am on 15 December, and found the three relatives seriously injured.

Ms Asok, a nurse at Kettering General Hospital, died at the scene and the two children died later in hospital, Northamptonshire Police said.