A sex offender has been jailed for a campaign of abuse against three children which went on for 10 years.

Rodney Paul Webster, 58, formerly of Northampton, has been sentenced to 14 years and eight months after being found guilty of 22 counts of indecent assault more than 30 years ago.

Northampton Crown Court heard he tried to maintain his innocence, but a jury at his trial in September decided he had raped and sexually assaulted the three children on multiple occasions between 1978 and 1988.

Det Con Kelly Roberts, lead investigator, said: “Webster thought he had got away with his crimes, living in freedom for more than 30 years, but this case proves that it doesn’t matter how much time has passed – we will do everything in our power to ensure you end up in prison for what you have done.

“These three children are now adults and they have lived with this abuse for a very long time. I want to thank them for their strength and resilience during this prolonged investigation and for giving evidence in court.

"I know what Webster did to them will never leave them but they can be proud that they spoke out and that he is now in prison because of their courage.“

