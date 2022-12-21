Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday (21 December).

Essex Police were called to Southchurch Road, Southend, Essex at around 2am to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The car, which officers believe is light in colour, failed to stop. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and the road is expected to remain partially closed for a number of hours.

Essex Police are now asking anyone with any information to come forward.

A statement posted on Essex Police - Southend District's Facebook said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or could have any dashcam or CCTV which could assist with this investigation to contact us."