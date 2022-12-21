A police van was flipped on to its side after a crash at a crossroads.

It happened at the junction between Tunwells Lane and Station Road in Great Shelford in Cambridgeshire, at about 12.25pm on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the crash involved a van and one of the force's vehicles.

Photos from the scene, taken about 45 minutes after the collision, show the police van on its side in the middle of the crossing in the centre of the village.

The crash happened at about 12.25pm, said police. Credit: John Wakefield

The windscreen appears to be smashed and there is damage to the passenger side.

A spokesman said no one was injured, though the vehicle was damaged.

"Traffic was diverted while recovery took place," they added.

