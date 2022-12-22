A drug-driver who killed a pregnant mum-of-four while high on cocaine has been jailed.

James Craigie ploughed into Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira in his black Nissan Pathfinder when she was seven months pregnant.

Despite her being rushed from the crash site in Northampton to University Hospital Coventry, doctors were unable to save Ms Mendes Pereira, 39, and her baby.

Craigie, 32 and of Stoke Bruerne in Northamptonshire, was jailed for five years and four months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving at Northampton Crown Court.

The crash happened on 29 May 2021, at the junction of Greyfriars and Horse Market in Northampton town centre.

Craigie tested positive for cocaine use after the crash.

Det Con Lauren El Sharkawi, who investigated, said: “This case is incredibly sad and there are no words to accurately describe the devastation this incident has caused.

“Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira was a much-loved mother of four young people who will now have to live the rest of their lives without her.

"Her eldest daughter in particular has remained stoic throughout, and her dedication in getting justice for her family has been nothing but admirable. Her life has been turned upside down as she has stepped into her mother’s shoes in caring for her siblings.

“Incidents like this are difficult to investigate as you know that whatever the sentence is, it will never be enough to make up for the loss of a woman like Ms Mendes Pereira. I truly hope that James Craigie reflects on that fact for the rest of his life."

Craigie was also handed a seven year and eight month driving disqualification with an extended retest.

