Sports stars have been sending their support to England cricketer Tymal Mills after he revealed his two-year-old daughter had a stroke.

The pace bowler had to withdraw from the Big Bash League after his daughter suffered from a stroke just before a flight to Australia.

But he told his followers on Instagram that his daughter had recovered well and had now been discharged from hospital.

The left-arm seamer, an unused squad member as England won the T20 World Cup in Australia last month, posted on his social media accounts: “Home for Christmas after the most horrible 11 days.

“As we were at the airport about to leave for Australia our daughter suffered what ended up being a stroke.

“She lost complete use of the left side of her body and we were told they couldn’t predict how much she would regain.

“Despite all of the challenges she faced our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to (the) point where we were discharged with her hopping and skipping out of the hospital.

“She has lots of rehab, medication and scans ahead but we are so grateful to be where we are right now.”

Tymal Mills celebrates while playing domestic cricket for Sussex in 2021. Credit: PA

Among those supporting the 30-year-old and his family was Norwich City defender Sam McCallum who wished her a “speedy recovery” whilst New Zealand international cricketer Colin Munro said the young girl's recovery was “such great news”.

Having studied at a school in Mildenhall, Suffolk, Mills previously played for Mildenhall Cricket Club.

He made his first class debut with Essex in 2011 at Chelmsford, and plays county cricket for Sussex.

