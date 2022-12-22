A 79-year-old grandmother was left lying in the snow waiting for an ambulance for hours after falling down a manhole.

Despite her screaming and shouting, Christine Cowell was only discovered by a neighbour after nearly an hour in the freezing temperatures.

Her family and neighbours were forced to light a fire nearby, and covered her in blankets, having been told by medical staff to not move Ms Cowell, over fears she had broken bones.

The East of England Ambulance Service has since apologised to the pensioner for her experience.

Ms Cowell, from Great Cambourne in Cambridgeshire, left her house on 12 December before falling down the hole, which had been covered by snow in a car park near her home.

People living in the area said the manhole had been loose, and the housing association responsible said it would be carrying out a full investigation.

She said: “I was in shock. I was walking and then I wasn't and I didn’t know where I was. The pain was excruciating and I couldn't move.

"I couldn’t tell you how many times I passed out. The neighbours, they just kept me going, they are absolutely amazing."

The manhole cover was loose and covered by snow. Credit: Cambridgeshire Live/BPM MEDIA

She added: “The pain, on a scale of one to 10, was 100. It was excruciating.

“I keep getting flashbacks now of what happened. I don’t feel the same, to be honest.”

Neighbours said they called the ambulance after lifting her out the hole at around 4pm, but it did not turn up until around four hours later at 8pm.

Ms Cowell’s son, Steve Sparks, said they kept phoning emergency services but were just told they were very busy.

“I just wanted to pick her up in my arms and put her in the back of the car and take her to the hospital which I nearly did but the neighbours stopped me, as they were told to leave her lying down,” he said.

Christine Cowell's left leg is now “black with a blood blister the size of an orange” and the right is cut and bruised. Credit: BPM Media/Cambridgeshire Live

He added: “It was absolutely horrendous. The screams and the crying... you don’t want to see your own mum crying like that at her age."

Paramedics, who were supposedly unaware of how long Ms Cowell had been in the cold, then took her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she remained for four days.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to Ms Cowell for her experience.”

They added: “The NHS is currently facing incredibly high demand and we are working closely with hospitals to reduce handover delays and improve care to our patients.”

A spokesperson for the Charitable Housing Association (CHS Group) in Cambridgeshire said it was sorry to hear of Ms Cowell's experience.

"CHS Group was not aware of this accident prior to 19 December.

"On 12 December, our contractors received a report that a manhole cover at Friar Way was broken and that an item had been placed over the affected area to make it safe until a repair was carried out.

"Our contractors attended the site on 19 December and found that the metal ring inside the drain that holds the lid in place was displaced; they secured the ring back in place and put the drain lid back in its correct position.

"We are now carrying out a full investigation into what happened and are liaising with the resident directly.”

