The King has arrived at his Sandringham Estate to begin Christmas celebrations with his family, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The royal standard was seen flying at the estate on Thursday, indicating the arrival of the monarch at the Norfolk hideaway where his mother Queen Elizabeth II spent so many Christmas breaks.

It is the first time that King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, have been at Sandringham in three years, due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Princess Royal and her family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children are also expected to celebrate Christmas there.

Sandringham House has hosted royal Christmases for decades. Credit: PA

It will be a particularly poignant festive season for the family, as they return to Sandringham for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death in September.

Buckingham Palace had earlier confirmed that the King and Queen Consort would attend the morning service at Sandringham Church on Christmas Day.

Queen Elizabeth made her last appearance at Sandringham Church's Christmas service in 2019. Credit: Press Association

It follows a two-year break due to Covid lockdowns and restrictions. In 2020 and 2021, the Queen remained at Windsor Castle - the first year with the Duke of Edinburgh, and last year alone following his death.

It is not yet clear if the Duke of York will attend this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be absent following their departure from the royal family in 2020. They last made an appearance at Sandringham in 2018.

Royal Christmases feature a morning trip to St Mary Magdalene Church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.

