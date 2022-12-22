A man who was killed in a hit-and-run "enjoyed life to the fullest", his family said in a tribute.

Essex Police named 30-year-old Stuart Chiddicks as the victim of a hit and run crash on Southchurch Road in Southend, Essex.

Officers were called to the incident at around 12.40am on Wednesday (21 December) after reports of a man being found in the carriageway with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday.

The Southend man's family paid tribute to him and said: “He enjoyed life to the fullest and always put his family above all else.

"He’ll be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

Mr Chiddicks' mother added: “He was the light of my life. Stuart will be sorely missed.

"Goodnight my angel. Rest in peace, love mum.”

Essex Police said a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Southend, have been arrested and are in custody.

A vehicle connected to the collision has also been recovered.

The incident is being investigated by Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

The force has asked anyone with any information to come forward.

A statement posted on Essex Police - Southend District's Facebook said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or could have any dashcam or CCTV which could assist with this investigation to contact us."

