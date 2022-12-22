A man who died after being attacked in his home by men pretending to be from the Border Agency has been named by police.

Martin Truett, 63, was assaulted in his house in Highfield Road, Wellingborough in Northamptonshire on 25 November.

Between 8.45pm and 10pm, he answered the door to three males wearing black, claiming to be from the Border Agency.

After the attack, he was taken to hospital where he died, 17 days later, on 12 December.

A murder investigation was launched and detectives are continuing to appeal for information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to contact them.Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: “We are still very keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed three people in the area at the time of this attack knocking on doors, or any other suspicious activity.

“I would continue to urge everyone in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage they might have which could help our investigation. No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it.

“Martin and his family deserve justice and any piece of information that people can provide us with in order to get us closer to that would be invaluable.”

