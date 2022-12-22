A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at a bus stop, thanks to video evidence filmed by a bystander.

Ivan Akentjev, 46, approached the woman and sexually assaulted her in Broadway, Peterborough on the evening of 10 May.

A bystander filmed him doing this and pointed out Akentjev when the woman’s friends arrived - though Cambridgeshire Police said the person could have intervened more.

Akentjev was arrested by officers the next day and gave no comment when shown the video.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault and, after a trial, was found guilty of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Akentjev, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday to five years in prison.

Det Con Oliver Campbell said: “Akentjev’s actions towards the woman at the bus stop were disgraceful.

"Nobody should ever be subjected to this type of behaviour."

Cambridgeshire Police added that it believed bystander intervention plays "a really important part" in preventing violence against women.

Det Con Campbell said: “In addition, while the video evidence was crucial in securing this conviction, we would have preferred if the bystander had taken more preventative action.

"This doesn’t necessarily mean physically intervening, it could be calling for help from someone in a position of authority such as security staff in a nearby bar.

“We don’t want anyone to put themselves in a position of danger and you should always call 999 immediately if unsafe.

“Bystander intervention is a really important part of keeping everyone safe and you can read more on how to do this safely and effectively on our partner website Know Violence Against Women.”

