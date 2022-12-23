An ex-photographer who installed camera equipment to watch women in private faces jail after admitting five voyeurism offences involving 35 victims over a six-year period.

David Glover, of Tallington in Lincolnshire, initially denied the charges but changed his pleas to guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, ahead of a scheduled trial in January.

The 48-year-old of Edelweiss View is said to have installed equipment to observe women doing a private act, without their consent, for his sexual gratification.

The five counts of voyeurism relate to incidents between March 2011 and March 2017.

Four counts concern individuals, while the fifth has a schedule of 31 names of female victims attached to it.

Previously, the fifth count was in relation to “103 unidentified adult females” but the figure was revised to the lower tally of 31 named women on Friday.

Thomas Brown, prosecuting, did not open details about the case.

Mohammed Latif, mitigating, said Glover was of previous good character.

“He’s living alone. He cares for his mother; she’s had heart surgery,” Mr Latif said.

“He’s no longer working as a photographer, as you could understand.

“He does odd labouring work.”

Judge Jonathan Seely bailed Glover until February 3, when he is due to return to the court for sentencing.

He asked for a report on the defendant to be prepared and warned him: “All options remain open.”

