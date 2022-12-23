Play Brightcove video

A couple have continued their catalogue of Christmas constructions by building a festive fireplace out of 400,000 Lego bricks.

For Mike Addis and Catherine Weightman, from Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, Christmas just isn't complete until they have put together a mammoth model.

Over the last 28 years, they've used hundreds of thousands of the plastic play bricks to build everything from ski resorts and advent calendars to Daleks and doll's houses.

The Lego fireplace complete with Christmas tree and surrounding wall. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They've assembled Lego versions of Ely and Durham Cathedrals - and this year they've spent two months creating a full-scale fireplace, complete with Christmas tree and surrounding wall.

"People expect us to do a model so there's a lot of pressure on us each year," said Mr Addis.

"When I go around town I'm known as the 'Lego man'. They all appreciate it, it's a bit of fun."

The model even included 'Lego mince pies'. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mrs Weightman said the huge models started as a festive tradition with their three children.

"We started very small. I used to build with my father as a child and then we didn't build in our teenage years.

"It wasn't until we had our first child of our own that we got the Lego out again."

The couple say they had help from friends this year and they plan to hold a "taking down party" when it is time to deconstruct the 12ft masterpiece.

