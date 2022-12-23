Two dogs that have been in the care of police since a break-in at an animal breeding site have been returned to the company, despite the protests of animal rights activists.

Police have given back the beagles to the breeders MBR Acres, who provide animals for medical testing, following a raid in which 18 other dogs were snatched on Tuesday.

The two animals recovered by police in the incident have been returned to the company, which is based in Wyton in Cambridgeshire.

Campaign groups said they feared the animals would now be put down and had named the pair Libby and Love, protesting outside Cambridgeshire Police HQ on Thursday.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We recognise the strong feelings this issue has raised in many people, however, we had no legal justification to retain the dogs and therefore were compelled to return them.

“In response to concerns raised, we contacted the Home Office, which confirmed MBR Acres is a licensed establishment [and as a result they] supported the return of the dogs for their wellbeing.”

Celebrities, including Will Young, had called for the puppies to be released by Cambridge Police.

In a Twitter post, the singer said: "Free Love and Libby. Beagle puppies captured by Cambridgeshire Police. I don’t condone illegal activity, however these dogs need to avoid being returned to [MBR Acres]."

Police arrested 14 people in connection with burglary and aggravated trespass offences, and have since been released on conditional bail until next year.

The 18 dogs have still not been recovered.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know