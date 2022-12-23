A former Premier League coach has been announced as the new head coach of MK Dons.

Mark Jackson, 45, has moved from Leeds where he has spent the past seven months as a first-team coach.

The former defender, who played for Leeds as well as Scunthorpe United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley, will take charge of the Dons for the first time on Boxing Day when they face Forest Green Rovers.

MK Dons currently sit 22nd in the table and in the relegation zone.

Mr Jackson said he was excited for the opportunity, adding: “We have a busy few weeks ahead but it’s an opportunity I’m looking forward to and I’m ready for the challenge.

“There are certain areas where I think I can enhance that, through my experiences and knowledge, but, ultimately, we will look to play an attractive style of football, where we dominate the ball, play on the front foot [and] aggressively go after teams.”

Just weeks ago the team fired Liam Manning after 16 months in charge.

The Dons made the League One play-offs last season in Manning's first campaign at the helm, but then found themselves in a relegation battle this time around.

Chairman Pete Winkelman said the club was “thrilled to capture the services of Mark Jackson and we are excited to see what the future brings with him at the helm”.

He added: “We wanted a head coach who could not only turn us around in the short term but could take us forward in the long term and we firmly believe Mark has the experience and qualities, on and off the pitch, to do just that.”

