Police have been given extra powers to crack down on a spate of violent attacks in Milton Keynes.

The first attack happened on Friday around 6pm at Xscape in Marlborough Gate, as two groups of men who "appeared to know each other" had an altercation, Thames Valley Police said.

One group "physically attacked" a member of the other group, then the man got up and walked away.

A knife, which had not been used, was found by a member of staff near to the location of the incident.

Then, 20 minutes later, in an incident police do not believe is connected to the other attack, an 18-year-old man was with friends when they were attacked by a group of men.

Thames Valley Police said the man suffered "puncture wounds to his torso" before the group fled the scene. The attack occurred around 20 minutes after the first incident.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made and Thames Valley Police Investigating Officer, Inspector Simon Mountain, said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following these concerning incidents.

“Details are limited at the moment, and we are investigating to establish the exact circumstances, but if you have any information which you think could be relevant to our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101."

As a result of the attacks, a Section 60 order has been put in place to give police extra stop and search powers in the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know