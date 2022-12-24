A woman who keeps frozen daffodil heads and ivy leaves has been announced the winner of a contest to find the weirdest items in people's freezers.

Dog chews, icing flowers from a wedding cake and containers of “unidentified frozen objects” were some of the things unearthed during the challenge.

But the top prize, £100 of Asda vouchers, was won by Jacqui Baker who had frozen the plants two years ago during lockdown in order to dye wool.

Ms Baker, from Wilstead, Bedfordshire only narrowly beat someone who had frozen a clementine her toddler grandson had bitten around two decades ago.

The lady said seeing the frozen fruit, complete with toothmarks, made her smile every time she opened the freezer, even though her grandson is now 23.

The “Frosty or Fusty” freezer archaeology challenge aimed to discover some of the oldest and oddest items people have kept.

The competition was launched by Scottish food supplier Scotty Brand and cooking expert Suzanne Mulholland, known as the Batch Lady.

They hoped to highlight how batch cooking and frozen food can help families make their household budgets stretch further in the cost-of-living crisis.

Molly Borys, a manager at Scotty Brand, said: "We thought we'd get some interesting entries for this competition but we were overwhelmed by the responses and the sheer variety of artefacts people unearthed.

Ms Mulholland, who has 148,000 Instagram followers, added: "This project has been great fun, getting people talking about what can be frozen and for how long, which are really important considerations to make the best use of this essential kitchen appliance.

