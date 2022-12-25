Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of hardened swimmers in Felixstowe and Lowestoft took a daring dip in the icy waters of the North Sea for charity this Christmas Day.

This Felixstowe swim was in support of St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich. Returning for the 18th time, the event saw ‘dippers’ don a range of fancy dress and Christmas themed outfits before plunging into the cold sea.

Luckily it was a mild December day but air temperatures were still around only 11°C while the sea was about 7°C.

In Lowestoft, a separate second swim was raising funds for the James Paget Charity Trust, Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, Lowestoft Lions, Dementia UK, St John Ambulance and the Brian Gallagher Football Fund

Last year’s Lowestoft swim was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the 2022 dip the 43rd edition of the event.

The Felixstowe event was raising funds, through sponsorship, for St Elizabeth Hospice which every year delivers free care to over 3,000 patients and their families throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Hundreds of people racing into the sea at Felixstowe in Suffolk on Christmas Day to raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice

The event was held on Christmas day from 10am opposite Mannings Amusement, on Felixstowe seafront in its traditional format, after adverse weather conditions saw the postponement in 2021 and Covid-19 restrictions saw the cancellation in 2020.

Nichola Whymark, Head of Partnership Fundraising at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Massive well done to all our dippers for their fantastic efforts and to everyone who came out and supported this morning.

“It was brilliant to be able to hold the dip on Felixstowe beach, on Christmas day in its traditional format once more! There was a brilliant atmosphere and such a great range of festive outfits being worn, it really is the perfect way to start your Christmas day.

“On behalf of the hospice, I would like to wish all our supporters a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Without your continued support, St Elizabeth Hospice would not be able to provide vital services throughout the region and the whole hospice team are so grateful for the amazing community support we receive every year.”

Play Brightcove video

This video was taken by of one of Felixstowe swimmers, Lucy Benneworth, as she ran into the sea

One of the many ‘dippers’ taking part in this year’s event was 11-year-old Jamie Baldwin, who did the Christmas Day Dip alongside his Dad, Chris.

Jamie said: “I’ve been waiting to do the Dip for three years but I’ve had to be patient due to Covid and it being postponed last Christmas.

“I wanted to do the dip for the hospice as their nurses supported my grandpa at home before he passed away. It was really exciting taking part, I was a little nervous beforehand, but it was totally worth it, even if it was a little cold!”

Funds raised through the Christmas Day Dip will go towards the hospice’s Christmas fundraising campaign, Be a Star, which helps the hospice support hundreds of patients and their families over the Christmas period.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.