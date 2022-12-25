Play Brightcove video

The King and members of the Royal Family will be attending the Christmas service on the Sandringham estate near King’s Lynn in Norfolk following a long-standing tradition of the late Queen. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the family at St Mary Magdalene Church and be greeted by dozens of wellwishers. A queue had formed hours before the Christmas Day church service was due to start.

At the front was John Loughrey, of Streatham, south London, who said he arrived at 7pm on Christmas Eve and camped out overnight with his friend Sky London, 62.

Retired assistant chef Mr Loughrey said they took a train from London to King’s Lynn in Norfolk, then a bus to Sandringham where they are staying at a local hotel, around 15 minutes’ walk from St Mary Magdalene church.

The 67-year-old, who wore a Union Jack hat, gloves and hoody, said he slept in a tinfoil blanket to ensure a place at the front of the queue.

“We were both shivering,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep properly.”

Mr Loughrey said: “We wanted to come here to show our appreciation to King Charles III and his Queen Consort and of course the Prince of Wales.

“Because of losing the Queen, it’s a sad time for the family and I’m sure they will mention the Queen in the church today.

“It will be in King Charles’s thoughts about his mother, about her legacy, they will be thinking about it over Christmas.

“It’s going to be a sad time and a happy time for them. That’s how it’s got to be.”

Royal fan John Loughrey (left) and his friend Sky London at the front of the queue at Sandringham. Credit: PA

It has been a particularly poignant festive season for the family, returning to Sandringham for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death in September. It has long been a Christmas tradition to gather at the Norfolk estate for the festive period although the Covid pandemic brought it to a halt in recent years. In 2020 and 2021, the late Queen remained at Windsor Castle - the first year with the Duke of Edinburgh, and last year alone following his death. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were absent from the festivities following their departure from the royal family in 2020. They last made an appearance at Sandringham in 2018. Following the Christmas church service, there is a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings. Then traditionally, members of the royal family sit down to watch the monarch’s televised address, the first by King Charles, when it airs at 3pm. Charles, who pre-recorded his first Christmas broadcast earlier in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, is likely to reflect on the loss of his mother and her legacy. A photograph of the King recording the message was released by Buckingham Palace on the day before Christmas Eve.

The King started his first Christmas holiday at Sandringham as monarch by making a donation to a charity providing relief to people in fuel poverty. The Fuel Bank Foundation said financial donations, sent to the King in condolence cards after the death of the late Queen, have been passed on to the charity along with an undisclosed donation from Charles via the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. Matthew Cole, head of the foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful for the kind and generous donation from His Majesty the King. The money will be used to help keep vulnerable people warm this winter, offering some physical and mental respite from the challenges posed by the energy and cost-of-living crisis.”

Sandringham House near King's Lynn in Norfolk is where the Royal Family traditionally spend Christmas

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King. The late Queen made her first Christmas broadcast from Sandringham in 1952 and celebrated the eve of her Platinum Jubilee there just seven months before her death. It was bought in 1862 by the then Prince of Wales, who later became Edward VII, as a private country retreat. The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.