Essex Police have charged a man with murder in connection with death of a man in a pub in the Westcliff-on-Sea area of Southend in Essex.

Officers were investigating reports a man had been attacked inside the Lamb and Lion in Station Road at around 6.40pm on the day before Christmas Eve.

Alfred Turner, 44, of Station Road, Westcliff was arrested in the Pier Hill area a short time later.He has now been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Boxing Day.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or other footage to come forward.

