Colchester United have reported an allegation of racist abuse aimed at one of their players during their 1-0 win at Gillingham on Boxing Day.

A spokesperson for the U's said that the racist language was heard during the first-half of the League Two clash at Priestfield and was immediately reported to the referee and fourth official.

Statements were then taken after the match and Kent Police will now investigate.

"No person, in football or in our wider society, should have to be subjected to this discrimination," a statement on Colchester's official website read.

It's not the first time that Colchester have reported a racist incident this season, after one of their players was subjected to a "racially motivated comment" by a fan at Barrow in November.

In their own statement, Gillingham said that they were "aware of an alleged racist comment" and would be conducting their own internal investigation.

"There is no place for such behaviour in the game and it will not be tolerated at Gillingham Football Club," a Gillingham spokesperson said.

A first-half goal from Junior Tchamadeu was enough for Colchester to beat the Gills, who are bottom of the table, and lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

