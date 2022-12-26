Mark Jackson made a winning start to life in charge of MK Dons as his new team beat fellow strugglers Forest Green Rovers to move to within just a point of League One safety.

Jackson, 45, was only appointed as the Dons' new head coach on Friday after leaving his role as first-team coach at Premier League side Leeds United.

He replaced Liam Manning who was sacked by the Dons following a run of just one win in 11 league games.

A second-half goal from Dan Harvie was enough to give Jackson a win in his first match at Stadium MK on Boxing Day, with the victory also boosting his side's survival chances.

It means the Dons have now taken maximum points from the two league games since Manning's departure after they also beat Portsmouth under caretaker boss Dean Lewington.

Wes Burns was on the scoresheet for Ipswich Town. Credit: PA

Elsewhere at the bottom of the table, there was also a precious win for Cambridge United who beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 thanks to goals from Shilow Tracey and Sam Smith, while at the top, Ipswich Town remain second following an impressive 3-0 triumph over Oxford United at a packed Portman Road.

Freddie Ladapo, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin were all on the scoresheet for Town who bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in their last match on December 17.

Peterborough United earned a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic courtesy of Jonson Clarke-Harris' goal 25 minutes from time.

In League Two, top scorer Sam Hoskins rescued a point for Northampton Town with a late equaliser at Mansfield Town, while Colchester United moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over bottom club Gillingham.

Boxing Day results

Cambridge United 2-1 Shrewsbury Town (League One)

Charlton Athletic 1-1 Peterborough United (League One)

Ipswich Town 3-0 Oxford United (League One)

MK Dons 1-0 Forest Green Rovers (League One)

Gillingham 0-1 Colchester United (League Two)

Mansfield Town 1-1 Northampton Town (League Two)

