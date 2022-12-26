The family of a woman who went missing on Boxing Day 10 years ago have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen walking through Bedford town centre December 26 2012.

She was spotted near the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment.

Following her disappearance, Bedfordshire Police divers searched the Great Ouse between Prebend Street and Slipe Bridge, but were unable to find the then 35-year-old.

Now, on the tenth anniversary of Sonica's disappearance, her sister Manisha Singh said: "The past 10 years since Sonica’s disappearance have been very difficult for us as a family.

"Celebrations have never been the same and my sister’s presence has always been missed.

“I have never given up hope and I never ever will. I will continue to pray she returns to us safely.”

Sonica Hans was last seen walking past the Swan Hotel in Bedford on 26 December 2012. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Sonica is described as being about 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, with long black hair which was dyed dark brown.

She was last seen wearing red trousers or leggings, a thigh-length black jumper and a dark blue jacket.

Detective Inspector Katherine Rivers, from Bedfordshire Police’s missing investigation team, said: “As we celebrate this festive season it is important to remember there are families who have lost those who are missing.

“On the tenth anniversary of Sonica’s disappearance, her family has decided to issue a heartfelt statement that will strike a chord with many people here in Bedfordshire and in the hope that someone who knows something will come forward.

“We never close a missing person case and will follow any new lines of enquiry to locate Sonica or establish what has happened.

“If someone out there has any information at all, regardless of how small it may seem, I urge you to get in touch straight away.”

Those with information can contact Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting MPC/465/12.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

