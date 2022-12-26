The family of a man who died after being assaulted in a pub just two days before Christmas have said their "hearts are broken."

Dave Peck, 51, was attacked in the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, at about 6.40pm on Friday evening.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Peck was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts are broken. Dave is and always will be a much-loved partner, father, son and brother," Mr Peck's family said in a statement.

A police cordon outside the pub. Credit: Essex Police

“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.

“While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, we as the family ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

On Christmas Day, police charged Alfred Turner, 44, of Station Road in the town, with murder.

He was also charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or other footage to come forward.

