Police searching for a "vulnerable" man with dementia who has been missing for more than a week have released CCTV images of a person they think may know him.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, was last seen in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex, on Sunday December 18.

He was reported missing two days later.

Officers say that they are "really worried" about Mr Hatcher who relies on carers "to support him each day."

They are now trying to track down a man who was spotted buying a pair of trainers with him at a JD Sports store on December 3.

Police previously released a CCTV image of Mr Hatcher wearing his yellow high-viz jacket. Credit: Essex Police

Police believe the man is a friend or acquaintance of Mr Hatcher and may be able to help with their investigation.

“Timothy has been missing for some time now and our concerns for him grow with every passing day he’s not found," Chief Inspector Ella Latham said.

“He’s vulnerable, has dementia and relies on carers to support him each day.

“Timothy’s a keen birdwatcher and we know he likes to go the area of Baddow around the A1114, Hylands Park, and the Meadgate Avenue area.

“He often goes out wearing a distinctive yellow high-viz jacket and we have released photos of him wearing it.

“We’re really worried about Timothy and need to find him to make sure he’s ok so if you have any information that could help us – not matter how small or insignificant you believe it is – you must contact us.”

Officers have urged anyone with information to call them on 999 quoting incident 754 of 20 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know