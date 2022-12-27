Attempted murder investigation after two women hit by car in Milton Keynes

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after two women were struck by a car in Milton Keynes.

A woman in her twenties and a woman in her thirties have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision this morning.

A grey Mercedes Benz A Class collided with the women on South Fifth Street at 3.19am.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses in connection with the attempted murder.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Rob Lyne said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information about what happened, to please come forward.

“Particularly those who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time, or relevant CCTV footage.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or calling 101, please quote reference 43220578130.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”

