Norwich City have sacked head coach Dean Smith following their 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Boxing Day.

The loss at Kenilworth Road leaves the Canaries 12 points adrift of the automatic promotion places in the Championship after a run of just three wins in their last 13 games.

Just as it was at Carrow Road for their recent 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, the atmosphere in the away end at Luton once again turned toxic, with a large section of supporters calling for Smith to go.

Those fans have now got their wish, with both Smith and assistant Craig Shakespeare, as well as first team coach Liam Bramley, shown the door on Tuesday.

The club’s remaining coaching staff, led by Steve Weaver and Allan Russell, will take charge of Norwich's upcoming fixtures - starting with Friday's clash against Reading at Carrow Road.

Smith replaced Daniel Farke as head coach in November 2021, just a matter of days after he was himself dismissed by boyhood club Aston Villa, but was unable to keep the club in the Premier League as the Canaries finished bottom with just 22 points.

Many bookmakers had Norwich down as favourites to bounce straight back this season, but despite a run of six successive wins in August and September, Smith's team have failed to live up to those expectations.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber said that the decision to sack Smith was made to try and revive their faltering promotion ambitions.

“This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season," Webber said.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Dean, Craig and Liam, who have always put the best interests of the football club first.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.”

More to follow