Life-saving equipment stolen from fire station on Boxing Day

Tools and equipment firefighters use to save lives has been stolen from the fire station in Royston.

A disc cutter, special batteries, spreaders, Halligan bar, bolt croppers and a reciprocating saw were taken from the station in Baldock Street at around 8:30pm on Boxing Day.

Firefighters at the station said the stolen equipment was 'vital' to carrying out life-saving rescue operations, and have urged anyone with information to come forward to the police, who are now investigating.

Detective Sergeant Laura Bassett said: "This was a completely senseless theftaffecting colleagues in the emergency services, here to protect the public.

"We are appealing for anyone with any information or who may have seen anyone actingsuspiciously in the area."

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that they have replaced themissing equipment and the fire engine is fully operational.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.