A section of the M1 in Northamptonshire is closed due to an overturned lorry. Traffic cameras showed the tanker sideways across all four lanes with the cab across the central reservation barrier this morning.

The M1 southbound is now shut between junction 16 Upper Heyford and junction 15a Rothersthorpe Interchange while specialist teams work to recover the vehicle.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

National Highways has also treated a fuel spillage following the accident that happened just before 8am. National Highways Duty Operations Manager, Jo Dean said: "This is a complex incident and we’re working hard to get the affected part of the M1 southbound back open to motorists as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We’re still working at scene alongside specialist recovery teams to remove the lorry and while that process continues, we’d advise motorists to avoid using the M1 southbound while we deal with the incident. "We’d like to thank people for their patience while we carry out this work.”

The southbound side of the road is set to remain closed for the rest of this afternoon with a diversion route in place for drivers.

