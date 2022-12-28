Peterborough man charged with attempted murder after Boxing Day knife attack

A man from Peterborough has been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed on Boxing Day.

The knife attack happened in Cromwell Road, Millfield at around 10pm.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

Aitzaz Sadiq, 36, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, has been charged and has his first court hearing in relation to the case today.

He's been charged with possession of a knife in public and criminal damage, as well as attempted murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.