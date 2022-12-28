Plaque commemorating birth of Lord Nelson stolen

A plaque commemorating the birth of Admiral Lord Nelson has been stolen.

Police are appealing for information after the memorial plaque was taken from outside of a home in Creake Road in Burnham Thorpe in Norfolk.

It's believed to have happened some time between Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 20.It had been in place for 63 years and was presented to Burnham Thorpe by HMS Tyne, flagship of the Home Fleet.Norfolk Police asked anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact PC Leah Dennis on 101 or email at leah.dennis2@norfolk.police.uk.

