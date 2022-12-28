Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed on a dual carriageway in Peterborough.

Adam Finch, 29, from Hinchcliffe was walking on Orton Parkway, below the Pennington Busway Bridge on December 6 when he was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver has now been bailed until March.

In a statement, Adam's family said: "Adam was an amazing, kind, loyal man. There's nothing he wouldn't do for his family and friends."He came into our lives and made everything better.

"Adam was also the best brother to his sister Jen, always making her laugh. He was an amazing son; his mum was happy he found happiness and she will miss him terribly."Adam's dad is feeling very empty without him. Our love for Adam will never die. "Always in our hearts. Love Shirley, Mum, Dad and Jen."Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

