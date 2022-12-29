Ambulance bosses have declared a critical incident as a result of 999 call volumes and hospital handover delays for the second time this month, as NHS services battle against winter pressures.

The East of England Ambulance service declared the 'Business Continuity Incident' last night (28th December).

Ambulance staff are said to be working "incredibly hard in challenging circumstances" as they try to respond to calls as quickly as possible.

The service said people should only call 999 for life threatening or serious injuries. They urged the public to use 111 online, speak to their GP or use a minor injuries centre for everything else.

In a statement the Ambulance service said: "Declaring a Business Continuity Incident means we can ensure our resources are focused on patients with the greatest need, as well as allowing us to access wider support from our health and care partners."

It's the second time the service has declared a critical incident this month, and comes as new strikes are announced by ambulance services across the country.