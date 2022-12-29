A Firefighter who died at his station on Boxing Day has been described as a dedicated public servant who gave three decades to the job.

Father-of-two Carl Mills, 58, died at Wroxham Fire station on Boxing Day morning, despite the efforts of passers by and emergency services.

He had served at the station as an on-call firefighter with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. He joined in April 1984 and was watch manager there for many years.

He's been described as a "popular and dedicated firefighter and loved serving the people of Norfolk and his local community." Over 35 years of service he responded to hundreds of calls.

Ceri Sumner, Director of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the fire service are with Carl’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad time.

“Carl was a dedicated firefighter, with more than three decades of service to the county, and he will be remembered fondly for his commitment and professionalism, particularly in his role as watch manager at Wroxham.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that flags at fire stations have been lowered as a mark of respect.

The service said that passers by had tried to help Carl on Boxing Day morning, alongside emergency service.

His wife, daughter, son, his parents and elder brother paid tribute, saying he was loved by all who knew him.